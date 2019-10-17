AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.90

AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 4905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

The stock has a market cap of $621.31 million, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.28.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

