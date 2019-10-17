Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). Avid Bioservices posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

NASDAQ CDMO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,770. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $281.76 million, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph Carleone bought 15,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $140,272.40. Also, CEO Richard B. Hancock bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 24,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 613,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 238.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. 43.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

