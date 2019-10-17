AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) rose 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.65 and last traded at $49.65, approximately 425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.14.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73.

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

