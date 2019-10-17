Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.17

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.17 and traded as low as $16.50. Avacta Group shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 46,279 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Avacta Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Avacta Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $19.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.17.

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.