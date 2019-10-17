Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the August 30th total of 6,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Autodesk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (down previously from $164.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.48.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 263 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $39,718.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,154 shares of company stock valued at $175,163. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 16.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the software company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 273,679 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,423,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 235.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Autodesk by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $145.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.49. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $178.95. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,321.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

