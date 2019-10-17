Auswide Bank (ASX:ABA) Trading Down 2.7%

Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$5.35 ($3.79) and last traded at A$5.35 ($3.79), 11,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.50 ($3.90).

The firm has a market cap of $228.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$5.51 and its 200 day moving average is A$5.22.

In other news, insider Martin Barrett 12,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th.

Auswide Bank Ltd provides various personal and business banking products and services. The company accepts personal and business accounts, and term deposits; and grants home loans, car and personal loans, business loans, and overdrafts. The company also offers credit cards; self-managed superannuation fund accounts; and home and contents, landlord, car, caravan or trailer, boat, travel, trade and services, and farm insurance products, as well as insurance to protect professional office based business.

