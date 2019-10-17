Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Up to $4.96

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $4.96. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 46,033 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13,231.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,913,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after buying an additional 700,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

