Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.65

Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.35. Aukett Swanke shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 185,778 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.48.

Aukett Swanke Company Profile (LON:AUK)

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Continental Europe. The company's services comprise architecture; interior design; master planning; engineering; and design for sustainability projects, heritage buildings, and adaptive reuse projects, as well as workplace strategy projects.

