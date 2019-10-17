AudioCoin (ADC) Price Up 47.1% Over Last Week

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. AudioCoin has a total market capitalization of $237,606.00 and $5.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded up 47.1% against the US dollar. One AudioCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00035592 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00089007 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001233 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00117162 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001213 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,061.41 or 0.99759722 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000643 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

AudioCoin Coin Profile

ADC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine . The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

AudioCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

