Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Up 8.0% in September

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 30th total of 36,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Auburn National Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUBN opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $47.51.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 27.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 19.4% during the second quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 522.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

