Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.91% of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JHMT. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $21,155,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 104.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

Shares of JHMT opened at $50.40 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $52.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30.

