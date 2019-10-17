Atria Investments LLC Has $151,000 Holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 27.0% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 154,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. Cameco Corp has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cameco had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

