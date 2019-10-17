Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy makes up 1.4% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,911,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,327,000 after purchasing an additional 199,331 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,373,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,028,000 after purchasing an additional 108,766 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,189,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,604,000 after purchasing an additional 316,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,188,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,517,000 after purchasing an additional 75,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $87.88 and a one year high of $115.19.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $485.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.16 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.27.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

