Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Issues Q2 2020 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its second quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.03–0.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $386-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.52 million.Atlassian also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.01-0.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlassian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $121.45. 1,396,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,818. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $149.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -714.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 92.40 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.35.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The firm had revenue of $334.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

