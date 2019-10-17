Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56-1.574 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.Atlassian also updated its Q2 2020 guidance to $-0.03–0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. TheStreet downgraded Atlassian from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $138.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Atlassian from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $121.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,818. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $149.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.00 and a 200 day moving average of $128.35. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -714.38, a PEG ratio of 92.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The business had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

