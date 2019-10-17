ATBCoin Trading 77.7% Higher Over Last Week (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 88.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. ATBCoin has a market cap of $59,585.00 and $45,412.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded 77.7% higher against the dollar. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and TOPBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,116.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.31 or 0.02703588 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00550326 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00017991 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000648 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ATBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com

ATBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, TOPBTC, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

