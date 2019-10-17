Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $182.80

Atalaya Mining PLC (LON:ATYM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 182.80 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 184.50 ($2.41), with a volume of 26501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.50 ($2.50).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATYM shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.97) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 194.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 208.96. The company has a market cap of $253.39 million and a PE ratio of 6.73.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.