Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATRO. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Astronics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Astronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Astronics to $26.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.25.

Astronics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. Astronics has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. Astronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astronics will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $71,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,248.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $252,540. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 481.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 67.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Astronics by 151.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

