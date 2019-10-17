Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $774.67

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $774.67 and traded as high as $520.00. Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at $499.30, with a volume of 643,247 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on AML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 529 ($6.91) in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,036.40 ($13.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 521.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 774.67.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Najeeb Al Humaidhi sold 961,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.07), for a total transaction of £9,615,500 ($12,564,353.85).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

