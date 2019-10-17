Assure (CVE:IOM) Trading Up 6.5%

Assure Holdings Corp (CVE:IOM)’s share price was up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65, approximately 2,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 24,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19.

About Assure (CVE:IOM)

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, delivers technical and professional surgical support services in connection with inter operative neuro-monitoring procedures. It provides risk mitigation services to make underlying surgeries safer. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

