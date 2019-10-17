Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

ASB traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 427,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,100. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $309.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.84 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $60,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Piotrowski sold 10,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $229,214.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,698 shares of company stock worth $422,887. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 426.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

