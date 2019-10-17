Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $10.73 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 261,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of US Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in US Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,777,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in US Foods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in US Foods by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in US Foods by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $39.29 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. US Foods had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

