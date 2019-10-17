Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 208,659 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 68.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208,659 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $130.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.87 and a 200 day moving average of $129.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $144.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.66.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

