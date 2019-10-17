Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $6.97 Million in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 385.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $876,694.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,413,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $1,291,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,162.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,065. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $121.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $85.89 and a one year high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.09.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.60.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

