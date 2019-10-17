Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,044,955 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of United Continental worth $14,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,266,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,073,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,744 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 7,603,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,623,000 after purchasing an additional 114,421 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,725,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 643,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $820,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,981,974. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,056 shares of company stock valued at $647,516 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UAL. Cowen set a $96.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on United Continental in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $89.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average of $86.43. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.02 and a fifty-two week high of $97.85.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

