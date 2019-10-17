Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 178,057 UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,951,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,455 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in UGI by 29.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,937,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,677,000 after buying an additional 894,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in UGI by 23.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,363,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,647,000 after buying an additional 634,277 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 30.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,635,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,745,000 after buying an additional 613,844 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 8.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,032,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,570,000 after buying an additional 153,580 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $59.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on UGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.