ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASOS PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Barclays cut ASOS PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC cut ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

ASOS PLC/ADR stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 204,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144. ASOS PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.79.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

