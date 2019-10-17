ASOS (LON:ASC) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASOS to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASOS to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,173.35 ($41.47).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,286 ($42.94) on Monday. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 2,033 ($26.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,152 ($80.39). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,495.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,942.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.32.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.