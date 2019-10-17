Asgard Reaches One Day Volume of $4,523.00 (ASG)

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Asgard has a market capitalization of $418,941.00 and approximately $4,523.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Asgard has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One Asgard token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Asgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00231099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.01108586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030333 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00090086 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Asgard

Asgard’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens. Asgard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Asgard is asgardecofund.io . Asgard’s official message board is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund

Buying and Selling Asgard

Asgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.