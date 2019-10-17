Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.40. Ascena Retail Group shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 3,776,242 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascena Retail Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.64.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $97.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45.
About Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA)
Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.
