Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) versus DANSKE BK A/S/S (NASDAQ:DNKEY) Critical Survey

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and DANSKE BK A/S/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 27.06% 13.03% 1.20% DANSKE BK A/S/S 27.36% 7.43% 0.33%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arrow Financial and DANSKE BK A/S/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A DANSKE BK A/S/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DANSKE BK A/S/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. DANSKE BK A/S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Arrow Financial has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arrow Financial and DANSKE BK A/S/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $125.45 million 3.92 $36.28 million N/A N/A DANSKE BK A/S/S $7.00 billion 1.76 $2.33 billion N/A N/A

DANSKE BK A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DANSKE BK A/S/S has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arrow Financial beats DANSKE BK A/S/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as fixed home equity loans and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns 28 branch banking offices; and leases 12 branch banking offices, as well as 2 residential loan origination offices. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

About DANSKE BK A/S/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions to retail customers; strategic advisory services to commercial customers; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, investment, and corporate finance advisory services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income, currencies, transaction banking, and investor services. It also provides wealth management, asset management, investment, pension savings, and insurance solutions; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides mortgage finance, real-estate brokerage, foreign exchange, and equity services, as well as trades in fixed income products. It has operations in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

