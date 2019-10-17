ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded ArQule from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArQule currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Get ArQule alerts:

Shares of ARQL opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20. ArQule has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 2.24.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 349.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArQule will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the second quarter worth about $30,597,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArQule during the second quarter worth approximately $29,876,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArQule during the second quarter worth approximately $26,390,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ArQule in the second quarter worth approximately $16,540,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ArQule in the second quarter worth approximately $15,727,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.