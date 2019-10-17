Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. ValuEngine lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

AWI opened at $97.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $104.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 77.10% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

