Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 24.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $442,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 132.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.53. 206,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,318. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $187.08 and a 52 week high of $331.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $608.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $2,439,486.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at $442,095.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $306,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,185.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,311 shares of company stock worth $11,584,129. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $272.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.32.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.