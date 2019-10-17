Arionum (ARO) Price Hits $0.0010

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Arionum has a market cap of $167,094.00 and $79,354.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arionum has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

