Argus (ARGUS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded up 156.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Argus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Argus has a total market cap of $748.00 and $5.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Argus has traded up 33.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00036337 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00088966 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001234 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00117158 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,143.77 or 1.00441570 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000631 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Argus Coin Profile

Argus (ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co . Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

