Argo Investments (ASX:ARG) Shares Up 0.6%

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$8.34 ($5.91) and last traded at A$8.32 ($5.90), 203,848 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$8.27 ($5.87).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$8.14 and a 200-day moving average of A$8.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 20.46.

Argo Investments Company Profile (ASX:ARG)

Argo Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm employs a qualitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It conducts in-house analysis to make its investments.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Argo Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.