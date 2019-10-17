ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. GMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.47.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$5.68 on Tuesday. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$5.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.05.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$309.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 0.2408466 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

