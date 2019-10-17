ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. ArbitrageCT has a market capitalization of $33,591.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One ArbitrageCT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00042817 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $477.25 or 0.05947338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001118 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00044450 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Token Profile

ARCT is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT . ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com . ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct

Buying and Selling ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

