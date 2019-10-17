Aragon Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00010120 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, AirSwap, Upbit and GOPAX. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $24.46 million and $28,879.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aragon has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aragon Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,800,256 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Liqui, IDEX, Bitfinex, Upbit, GOPAX and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

