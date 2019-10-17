Applied Biosciences (OTCMKTS:APPB) Trading 7.7% Higher

Applied Biosciences Corp (OTCMKTS:APPB) shares traded up 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.70, 3,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 2,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

Applied Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APPB)

Applied Biosciences Corp. focuses on various areas of the medical, bioceutical, and pet health industry. The company focuses on select investment, consumer brands, and partnership opportunities in the recreational, health and wellness, nutraceutical, and media industries. It offers medical and consumer products, including creams, balms, tinctures, concentrates, and edibles under the Applied BioSciences brand.

