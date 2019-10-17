Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a daily sentiment score of 0.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Apple’s score:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Cowen set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.19.

Apple stock opened at $234.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.82. Apple has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $238.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1,056.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,749 shares of company stock valued at $91,773,322. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

