Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $735,547.00

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $10.61 million and approximately $735,547.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007471 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000367 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000619 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

