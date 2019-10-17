Aphria (NYSE:APHA) PT Set at $9.00 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a $9.00 target price on Aphria (NYSE:APHA) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aphria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.57.

Shares of APHA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. 2,889,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,672. Aphria has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 2.85.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 848.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aphria will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Aphria by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Aphria by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 103,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 79,350 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Aphria by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 125,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Aphria by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 445,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. 10.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

