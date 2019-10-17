Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Given a $8.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 price target on Aphria (NYSE:APHA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aphria’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

APHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial set a $9.00 target price on Aphria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC restated a sell rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Aphria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Shares of NYSE APHA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 155,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,841,672. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 2.85. Aphria has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 848.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aphria will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Aphria by 45.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 333.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 103,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 79,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 15.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 19,317 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aphria during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Aphria by 17,233.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

