APA Group (ASX:APA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.60

Shares of APA Group (ASX:APA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.60 and traded as high as $11.39. APA Group shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 1,133,678 shares.

The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion and a PE ratio of 46.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$11.16 and its 200 day moving average is A$10.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.22.

APA Group Company Profile (ASX:APA)

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas-fired power stations, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, and wind farms.

