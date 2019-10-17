Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Now Covered by Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.86.

Anthem stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.25. 1,430,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,246. Anthem has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,470,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,850,000 after purchasing an additional 146,654 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Anthem by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,530,000 after purchasing an additional 47,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Anthem by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,848,000 after purchasing an additional 219,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Anthem by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

