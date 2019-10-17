Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVXL. ValuEngine lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dawson James started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 108,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,532. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $150.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.27.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 89,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 104,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 36,073 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1,145.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,635 shares during the period. 22.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

