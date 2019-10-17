Analyzing Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) & CPFL Energia (NASDAQ:CPL)

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and CPFL Energia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $630,000.00 15.30 -$12.25 million N/A N/A CPFL Energia $7.65 billion 1.15 $563.08 million N/A N/A

CPFL Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPFL Energia has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and CPFL Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -1,500.25% -143.06% -105.10% CPFL Energia 8.47% 17.52% 5.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ocean Power Technologies and CPFL Energia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CPFL Energia 1 0 2 0 2.33

Dividends

CPFL Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ocean Power Technologies does not pay a dividend. CPFL Energia has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of CPFL Energia shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CPFL Energia beats Ocean Power Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia. The company was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, NJ.

CPFL Energia Company Profile

CPFL Energia S.A., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies. As of December 31, 2018, the company distributed electricity to approximately 9.6 million customers; and had 323,979 kilometers of distribution lines, which included 464,627 distribution transformers. It also has an installed capacity of 3,272 megawatts. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil. CPFL Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of State Grid Brazil Power Participações S.A.

