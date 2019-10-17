Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Monster Beverage (MNST)

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/15/2019 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Monster Beverage was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.

10/1/2019 – Monster Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Monster Beverage underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company reported lower-than-expected earnings and sales in second-quarter 2019. Further, the quarter witnessed soft margins and adverse impacts of currency. Negative geographic and product mix, and higher input costs hurt gross margin. This coupled with increased operating costs dented the operating margin. Nevertheless, top and bottom lines grew year over year, driven by strength in the Monster Energy brand. In fact, momentum in its energy drinks category is aiding results for a while now. Additionally, it is witnessing robust growth in the international markets and is on track to launch products to drive the top line. Furthermore, Monster Beverage is optimistic about the alignment with Coca-Cola’s bottlers, which expanded its distribution network.”

9/30/2019 – Monster Beverage was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2019 – Monster Beverage had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $66.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Motco raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

